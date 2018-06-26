Dirty Laundry: Heather Locklear Arrested Once Again

Heather Locklear was arrested again, Jersey Shore's Ronnie gets dragged by his baby mama, and how long have Cardi B and Offset been married???

Last night, Heather Locklear got arrested again, this time Battery on a police officer, AND she kicked an EMT. She's now out on $20,000 bail. They're saying Heather is on her way to get some treatment for alcohol abuse and mental health issues. She's going to check herself into a hospital, finally.

Cardi B and Offset have been married since last year... surprise! Offset asked her to get married last September, while they were laying in bed. They called an officiate who came over and married them right in their bed! When Offset proposed to Cardi on stage last October, that was apparently just for show because they were already married.

Cardi won two BET awards last night, and so did Kendrick Lamar.

Jersey Shore's Ronnie is such a mess. He and his baby mama have had issues on and off, and last night she was arrested for allegedly dragging him in the car. They reportedly got in a little tiff coming home from a barbecue, and she punched him in the face. He tried to leave the car but got stuck in the seat belt, and she kept the car going and dragging him for a while. He got some road burns, and injuries to his face. Their 2-month-old was in the back of the car.

New York City's Pride Parade happened this weekend, and a lot of celebrities were there. Suri Cruise was selling lemonade for $2 a glass at the parade.

Chip and Joanna Gaines welcomed their fifth child over the weekend, a baby boy named Crew.

Brigitte Nielsen (54) gave birth to a baby girl, and they named her Frida. This is her fifth kid... her kids range in age between 23 and 34.

Weekend box office:

3.) Ocean's 8 ($11.6 million)

2.) Incredibles 2 ($80.9 million)

1.) Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ($150 million)