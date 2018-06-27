Dirty Laundry: Heather Locklear Needs Help

More trouble for Heather Locklear, Meghan Markle's dad is upset, and what's up with Lindsay Lohan?

Heather Locklear was arrested on Sunday after she hit a cop and an EMT. She was taken to the hospital, drunk beyond belief... and things are continuing to spin out of control. Once she left the hospital, Heather was supposedly going to voluntarily check in somewhere to get some help for her alcohol addiction and mental health issues. She didn't, and she overdosed last night. Hopefully she will finally get into some kind of treatment plan.

On The Bachelorette, three guys went home. Jordan, who was the male model, David, and John. But don't worry, because all three of them are headed to Bachelor in Paradise. The new season takes place in Mexico, and it's going to air on August 7th. People released the full cast list today, and it includes Gina J's favorite, Kevin, the firefighter from Canada who appeared on Bachelor Winter Games.

Last season's Taylor and Derek have broken up, so if you see either of them on Bachelor in Paradise, you'll know why.

Dutchess Meghan Markle's dad Thomas says he's upset that he's being snubbed by the Royal Family. Queen Elizabeth is going to be visiting Donald Trump, and he's upset that she's not planning to visit him while she's in America. Thomas apparently hasn't heard from his daughter ever since he did a paid appearance on Good Morning Britain.

Meghan has been nominated for Choice Style Icon at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards.

We haven't heard much from Lindsay Lohan lately. She's been living in Dubai, and she opened up a nightclub in Mykonos, Greece... Now she's saying she's planning to make a Vanderpump Rules style reality show on MTV, about one of her clubs. Lindsay is going to feature her employees, and all their shenanigans and scandals and the antics that they're pulling. It's basically going to be what she used to do, except she'll probably just be the host of the show and watch everybody else self-destruct.