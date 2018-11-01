Dirty Laundry: Heidi Klum's Halloween Costume Was OGRE-at

Some of the best celeb Halloween costumes, a Croc designed by Post Malone, and lots more in the Dirty Laundry!

Heidi Klum always does an amazing Halloween costume and this year was no exception. She dressed as Princess Fiona and her boyfriend dressed up as Shrek, and both were very elaborate, great costumes... they stopped traffic as they walked through New York City last night.

I Love you Shrek ❤️ A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Nov 1, 2018 at 7:21pm PDT

Mike Myers was at the party, too, and he got a photo with the couple.

Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for SVEDKA Vodka

Mel B was also at the party, and she was dressed as Victoria Beckham. She wore a sign that said "I am not going on tour." Uh oh!

The Kardashian and Jenner girls weren't at that party, but they were dressed up as Victoria's Secret models. Kim also dressed up as Pam Anderson, and had to apologize after she used the r-word.

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith are doing Bad Boys 3! The second movie came out in 2003, and they're going to resurrect it for an early in 2020 release.

Post Malone partnered with Crocs, and he's designing his own signature Croc. Sales for the shoe company have been down, but Post malone apprently wears them all the time, so he teamed up to design a new version, which went up for sale today and already sold out!

Mike "The Situation" got married to his long-time girlfriend Lauren... congratulations! This is before he heads to prison for eight months. The Situation also got a vampire facial before the wedding.

