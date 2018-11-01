Dirty Laundry: Heidi Klum's Halloween Costume Was OGRE-at
Some of the best celeb Halloween costumes, a Croc designed by Post Malone, and lots more in the Dirty Laundry!
Heidi Klum always does an amazing Halloween costume and this year was no exception. She dressed as Princess Fiona and her boyfriend dressed up as Shrek, and both were very elaborate, great costumes... they stopped traffic as they walked through New York City last night.
Mike Myers was at the party, too, and he got a photo with the couple.
Mel B was also at the party, and she was dressed as Victoria Beckham. She wore a sign that said "I am not going on tour." Uh oh!
Yesssss @heidiklum yippppeee first year coming to her party wow wow wow what an amazing Halloween party right now,seriously it’s on fire haha me and @gary_90210 never laughed soooo much #livingmybestlife #ny #bellylaughs @lavony was lit
The Kardashian and Jenner girls weren't at that party, but they were dressed up as Victoria's Secret models. Kim also dressed up as Pam Anderson, and had to apologize after she used the r-word.
Thank you @VictoriasSecret for sending us actual runway looks and real wings to borrow for the night!!! OMG a dream come true! Got to be a Victoria Secret Angel for the night! And Kendall got good practice lol
Martin Lawrence and Will Smith are doing Bad Boys 3! The second movie came out in 2003, and they're going to resurrect it for an early in 2020 release.
It’s been a LOOOONG time Coming. But now it’s Here! @BadBoys For Life -- We back!! @martinlawrence
Post Malone partnered with Crocs, and he's designing his own signature Croc. Sales for the shoe company have been down, but Post malone apprently wears them all the time, so he teamed up to design a new version, which went up for sale today and already sold out!
my first collab with @crocs is SOLD OUT already! go to link in my bio to get updates on future releases. -- by @adamdegross
Mike "The Situation" got married to his long-time girlfriend Lauren... congratulations! This is before he heads to prison for eight months. The Situation also got a vampire facial before the wedding.
Big Daddy Sitch getting Wedding ready with a Vampire Facial --♂️ @thekagainstitute @drkaga
This Dirty Laundry is sponsored by Marvel Universe Live Age Of Heroes at the XL Center. It runs today until November 4th... get your tickets now!