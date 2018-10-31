Dirty Laundry: Hilary Duff Welcomes Baby Girl

Hilary Duff welcomes a baby girl, Jenna Dewan's new mystery man has been revealed, and more Dirty Laundry!

Hilary Duff and her boyfriend Matthew Koma welcomed their first child together, Banks Violet Bair.

Jenna Dewan was with someone new at a Halloween party this weekend, and now we know who it was-- Steve Kazee, a Tony Award winning actor has been on Shameless and Nashville.

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz is the latest celebrity to have her home broken into. Jimmy Fallon invited her to come to The Tonight Show in New York City, she leaves her L.A. home, and her house was broken into. Apparently the thieves got a couple of her purses.

Demi Lovato plans to stay in rehab for the rest of the year. She's been in rehab for three months, and she plans to stay there for the rest of 2018.

Kourtney Kardashian and her 20-year-old boyfriend have broken up. He was seen with another woman, so people thought he was cheating, but it turns out he and Khloe were already over.

NFL player Danny Amendola was caught cheating on Olivia Culpo. He was with another girl in Miami, and he was trying to say they were just friends who were catching up. But Olivia wasn't having it.

Last night, Dancing With The Stars sent home Mary Lou Retton, the gymnast. Mary Lou also announced she secretly divorced back in February. She was with her husband for 27 years.

