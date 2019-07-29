Dirty Laundry: How Ed Sheeran Resolved Complaints From an Upset Neighbor

Ed Sheeran has a novel solution to stop his neighbor from complaining about too much noise. Plus, Kim Kardashian takes selfies with inmates, the Beverly Hills 90210 reboot gets a new cast member, and more in the latest Dirty Laundry!

Ed Sheeran's neighbor has been complaining about some construction work, and also a pond that's on his property... so Ed gave his neighbor $1.1 million to buy the property. Ed bought his farm back in 2012 and he's been working on it forever.

R. Kelly's girlfriends are now looking for agents, because they want to start their Hollywood careers. Unbelievable.

A biopic about Elvis Presley is coming out, and they might have cast someone already. Lana Del Ray wants to play Priscilla Presley in the movie, and Priscilla is pushing for it.

We can't wait to see the Wendy Williams biopic, which is gonna be crazy when it gets released sometime next year on Lifetime.

On Saturday, Kim Kardashian was taking selfies with prison inmates in a facility in Washington D.C. Apparently they're doing a documentary, and it's going to air on the Oxygen Network. The inmates she was with are part of a program, where they can take courses and get credit from Georgetown University. Very prestigious!

Last week I was so moved by Dr. Marc Howard, a Georgetown professor who teaches a course inside of a DC prison where men & women can get Georgetown credits. I met so many amazing people that can’t wait to share their stories with you. pic.twitter.com/xxmnIPFy7j — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 27, 2019

Someone else has been added to the cast of the Beverly Hills 90210 reunion-- Real Housewives' Denise Richards, who was on the original show back in 1992. The reboot makes its debut a week from Wednesday.

Weekend Box Office:

Video of ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD - Official Trailer (HD)

3. Spider-Man: Far From Home ($12.4 million)

2. Once Upon a Time In Hollywood ($41 million)

1. The Lion King ($76.6 million)

