Dirty Laundry: How A-Rod Prepared To Pop The Question

Alex Rodriguez was on Fallon last night, talking about his engagement to Jennifer Lopez. He said he planned it for about six months, and he rehearsed it a bunch of times on the beach with his assistant, because he wanted to get the sunset perfect.

Hustlers, the movie where J.Lo plays a stripper, is coming out September 13th.

Beyonce's Homecoming documentary came out at midnight last night on Netflix. She talked about how her pregnancy with the twins was extremely difficult. According to Beyonce, she gained a lot of weight-- she was 218 pounds when she gave birth-- but then she had to lose a lot of weight in the month she had before her Coachella performance. She said she didn't eat any meat, or dairy, or sugar... what did she eat? Beyonce released a live album version of the Coachella performance, as well.

It looks like Frasier is definitely coming back! Kelsey Grammer was seen carrying a script the other day, and said Frasier on it. He's apparently been working on this, and wants to bring back the original cast.

Wendy Williams' estranged husband Kevin Hunter is now being accused of sexually assaulting a former musician on his label, and moving the guy into his condo and treating him like a boy toy.

Dina Lohan was dating a guy online for five years, that she never met. He proposed to her, they broke up on Monday, and now they're back together again.

Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People list came out. Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Spike Lee, Ariana Grande, and BTS were all on it. Gina wants to find the cover that has The Rock on it :)

