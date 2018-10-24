Dirty Laundry: Ice-T Tries To Skate a Tollbooth

Ice-T gets busted for skipping out on a toll, David Schwimmer swears he's innocent, and John Mayer establishes how many notches are in his bedpost in the latest Dirty Laundry!

Ice-T got arrested after evading a toll bridge in New York City. He was driving from New Jersey to New York City over the George Washington Bridge, and allegedly tried to evade the toll in his brand new McLaren sports car (which was unregistered, by the way). Those cars start at $265,000... you'd think he would be able to afford the toll.

Jersey Shore's Ronnie needs to break up with his baby mama Jen Harley. She was accused of dragging him in their car back in June, and now she reportedly punched him out. Things are violent in that relationship, they've got to split up.

Elsewhere in Jersey Shore world, The Situation is going to jail in mid-January, so he's going to be free for the holidays.

Jennifer Garner has been dating a new guy, businessman John Miller, who is founder and CEO of a company called CaliBurger. He's a 40-year-old Stanford Law School graduate, she's 46.

G-Eazy crashed Drake's party last night, after news came out that he and Halsey had split again.

David Schwimmer is all over the internet today, because over in England, police posted a security camera photo of a robbery suspect who looks just like the Friends star. He's a dead ringer for Schwimmer! David himself responded and confirmed it wasn't him.

Officers, I swear it wasn't me.

As you can see, I was in New York.

To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation.#itwasntme pic.twitter.com/EDFF9dZoYR — schwim (@DavidSchwimmer) October 24, 2018

Things got a little personal in a recent interview with John Mayer. He admitted he has slept with a "soft five hundred" women. He was interviewed by Larry David's daughter Cazzie, and she asked him if he ever took care of himself, listening to his music. She looked right at him said blink have you've been with over 800 women, and he didn't. Then she said blink if you've been with over 500 women, and he didn't. But then he blurted out that he thinks it's somewhere around five hundred.

Video of John Mayer Instagram Live ¦ October 22, 2018

