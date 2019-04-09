Dirty Laundry: Inside the Academy of Country Music Awards

April 9, 2019
Gina J

We're breaking down all things ACMs! Plus, Felicity Huffman apologizes and celebs were crashing parties (in a good way!) all over the place! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

The Academy of Country Music Awards (ACMs) went down this week and Reba McEntire hosted! Dan + Shay (who just rocked our Acoustic Cafe!) were big winners! They scored Duo of the Year, Single of the Year, and Song of the Year!

Keith Urban won Entertainer of the Year. Kacey Musgraves also won. Chris Stapleton was up for 6, but got shut out. Miranda Lambert and her husband walked red carpet.  

Chrissy Metz sang with Carrie Underwood... that's a challenge!  Khalid and Kelly Clarkson also performed! 

 

Here's the complete list of winners! 

Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty to the college bribery scandal. She issued an apology. 

Celine Dion serenaded a couple at a wedding she crashed! 

The Jonas Brothers showed up at a bar near Penn State! They performed five songs, were dancing on the bar, and hanging with fans. Apparently they're big Penn State football fans. 

Meanwhile, R. Kelly performed in Springfield, IL for like 50 people and only performed for 28 seconds. 

The box office this weekend: 
3. Dumbo $18.2M
2. Pet Sematary $25M
1. Shazam $53.4M

 

