Dirty Laundry: Inside the Academy of Country Music Awards

We're breaking down all things ACMs! Plus, Felicity Huffman apologizes and celebs were crashing parties (in a good way!) all over the place! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

The Academy of Country Music Awards (ACMs) went down this week and Reba McEntire hosted! Dan + Shay (who just rocked our Acoustic Cafe!) were big winners! They scored Duo of the Year, Single of the Year, and Song of the Year!

thank you to our country music family for making us feel so loved last night. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RzsupNEpeu — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) April 8, 2019

Keith Urban won Entertainer of the Year. Kacey Musgraves also won. Chris Stapleton was up for 6, but got shut out. Miranda Lambert and her husband walked red carpet.

Chrissy Metz sang with Carrie Underwood... that's a challenge! Khalid and Kelly Clarkson also performed!

Chrissy Metz Makes Live TV Singing Debut At ACM Awards With Carrie Underwood & More (via @HollywoodLife) https://t.co/lxvvlRoms6 — TMZ (@TMZ) April 9, 2019

Here's the complete list of winners!

Did you catch the #ACMawards last night? If you missed anything, we have your complete list of winners right here: https://t.co/MCkiaV4F5t — RADIO.COM (@Radiodotcom) April 8, 2019

Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty to the college bribery scandal. She issued an apology.

Actress Felicity Huffman will plead guilty in the college admissions scandal. In a released statement, Huffman says she accepts "full responsibility" and admits to "regret and shame" for her actions. https://t.co/ybKhWvlLrL pic.twitter.com/kSAO1PLao1 — CNN (@CNN) April 8, 2019

Celine Dion serenaded a couple at a wedding she crashed!

The trio:Jimmy Kimmel, Celine Dion and David Spade crashed a Las Vegas wedding and suprised the lovely couple Kade and Jason.

(--: Getty) #CelineDion #jimmykimmel pic.twitter.com/IWrIr5d4OM — frozencast (@frozencastmedia) April 6, 2019

The Jonas Brothers showed up at a bar near Penn State! They performed five songs, were dancing on the bar, and hanging with fans. Apparently they're big Penn State football fans.

Tonight was very fun. Penn State thank you. -- pic.twitter.com/lC9ZJOBQl4 — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) April 6, 2019

Meanwhile, R. Kelly performed in Springfield, IL for like 50 people and only performed for 28 seconds.

R. Kelly performed for 28-seconds during his concert at an Illinois club https://t.co/WPzzoQiyHJ pic.twitter.com/wXu8hLC8Ka — billboard (@billboard) April 9, 2019

The box office this weekend:

3. Dumbo $18.2M

2. Pet Sematary $25M

1. Shazam $53.4M