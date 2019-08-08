Dirty Laundry: Inside the BH90210 Premiere

That was... weird. Plus, Danny Trejo becomes a real-life hero, Mike Poesner gets attacked by a rattlesnake, and more Dirty Laundry.

The Beverly Hills 90210 reboot BH90210 premiered last night, and we were warned it was going to be different and a little confusing... and yeah, it was. Tori Spelling got spanked her pretty hard, making fun of her situation, and Kelly Taylor-- or as we know her, Jennie Garth-- said her third marriage was over.

So how old are the cast members now? Brian Austin Green is 46, Jennie Garth is 47, Shannen Doherty is 48, Tori Spelling is 46, Jason Priestley is 49, and Ian Ziering is 55 years old! That means they were all playing characters 10 years younger than they actually were.

Machete actor Danny Trejo is a hero out in L.A. right now. A person ran the red light and another car smashed into this car, which overturned. Danny just happened to be there with another guy, and they run over. They were able to open the door and pull out a special needs boy, and they kept him distracted until they were able to get his mom and grandmother out, as well.

Singer Mike Posner is walking across the country, and in Colorado he got bit by a baby rattlesnake. He left New Jersey in April, and had just crossed in to Colorado when the snake got him. He had to go to the hospital, but doctors got him the antivenom in plenty of time, thank goodness.

Jersey Shore's Snooki stormed off the set, threatening to quit the show. She's got three kids and a two and a half month old at home, and said she just wanted to go home to her kids. Apparently there was a big fight between her and Angelina... we didn't realize they were even taping right now, so this is sure to make its way into the next season.