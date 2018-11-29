Dirty Laundry: Inside Christmas in Rockefeller Center

We go inside the Christmas in Rockefeller Center special, look at Tommy Lee's problem with Travis Scott, and more in the latest Dirty Laundry.

The Christmas in Rockefeller Center special aired last night. The Pentatonix performance was really good, but the Diana Krall/ Tony Bennett duet didn't work out all that well. Brett Eldridge, the country singer, also put on a great performance.

Brett will also appear on The Wonderful World of Disney Magical Holiday Celebration tonight.

Quentin Tarantino he got married last night to his girlfriend of two years Danielle Pick, a singer in Israel. He's 55, she's 35.

Tommy Lee is accusing Travis Scott of ripping off his 360 degree loop stage design. Tommy would go around in the 360 degree loop, playing the drums upside down. Travis did basically the same thing, singing upside down. Tommy lawyered up, but Travis Scott said he got permission to use the set from the guy who owns it.

Travis's baby mama Kylie Jenner is on tour with him, and she is saying that when they stay at a hotel that she has to rent out another room just for her clothes and her makeup.

Forbes released their list of the top earning celebs under the age of 30. Here's the top two:

2. Ed Sheeran, 27 ($110 million)

1. Kylie Jenner, 21 ($166.5 million)

