Gina J's Dirty Laundry: Inside Halftime And Super Bowl Commercials

What did Jennifer Lopez do after her Super Bowl performance last night? She partied on a big yacht and we'll tell you a few of the celebs she partied with! Gina and Shark share their favorite performances and also recap all of the commercials!

Post Malone was throwin' around $50k at a club in Miami... like, literally just throwing the money everywhere!

Spoiler alert: The Masked Singer! We'll tell you which big star the Robot was and how they surprised everyone!

Pam Anderson and Jon Peters have called it quits after two weeks.... womp womp!

Madonna is being sued by two concert goers because she was late and we think their reason is pretty valid!

Hear more in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!