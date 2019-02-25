Dirty Laundry: Inside the Oscars

We've got a full recap of the Oscars and more in today's Dirty Laundry!

The Oscars did okay, even without a host. Best Picture went to Green Book, and Spike Lee clearly wasn't happy about that. Was he upset because he lost, or because Green Book is allegedly full of lies and mis-truths?

Rami Malek won for Best Actor, and fell off the stage! Best Actress went to Olivia Colman for The Favourite, which was a total shock since everyone expected Glenn Close to take home the Oscar. Olivia might have had the most adorable speech of the night, where she basically told Glenn she should have been the winner.

Video of Olivia Colman’s 2019 Oscar Acceptance Speech for Best Actress

Best Supporting Actor went to Mahershala Ali for Green Book, Regina King won Best Supporting Actress (LOVED her dress, too).

Lady Gaga's duet with Bradley Cooper got mixed responses, especially because Bradley's girlfriend Irina Shayk was in the front row, and there was obviously a lot of chemistry on stage between Bradley and Gaga.

Video of Lady Gaga &amp; Bradley Cooper - Shallow (Oscars 2019)

The diamond Gaga wore was the Tiffany Yellow Diamond, it's 128-carats and worth $30 million. The last person to wear it was Audrey Hepburn.

Everyone was also talking about Jason Momoa's pink scrunchie, which was apparently from Karl Lagerfeld, so Jason wore it on his wrist as a tribute. And he had it in his hair at the Vanity Fair party later on.

Video of About last night...Karl Lagerfeld, The Oscars and my family

More details came out about the charges against Robert Kraft. He's been charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution at a Florida spa on January 19th and 20th. On the 20th, his team was playing Kansas City in a Playoff game they won to get to the Super Bowl. It's a misdemeanor which could bring a sentence of up to one year in jail, but that is not going to happen because Kraft is a first time offender (and also super rich). He was spotted at a pre-Oscar party yesterday, so he's not hiding. He was even hugging it out with Tom Brady.

R. Kelly has been released from jail after posting $100,000 bond. But there's a second video coming and possibly a third video is on the way, so he may be going back to jail very soon.

