Gina J's Dirty Laundry: Is Everyone Wrong About Lori Loughlin?

January 31, 2020
Gina J

Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images

Categories: 
Dirty Laundry
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Was everyone wrong about Lori Loughlin and her husband with the college admissions scandal? Was it really NOT a bribe? They claim federal prosecutors withheld evidence... we break it all down! Plus, they're selling their mansion, but say it's not because of the scandal. We'll tell you our theories. 

Dog The Bounty Hunter's daughter was arrested in Hawaii for alleged harassment. Plus, Dog says he experienced suicidal thoughts after Beth's death, but Moon Angell saved him.   

Cardi B and Offset are in Miami for the Super Bowl and they went to a strip club (you GOTTA hear the name of it - LOL!) but Offset reportedly got into a brawl... we've got details! 

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are of course performing the halftime show. They're going to honor Kobe Bryant! Plus, rumors are floating around that Pitbull and Wyclef might join them! And Demi Lovato is singing the National Anthem!

Hear more in Gina J's Dirty Laundry! 

Tags: 
Dirty Laundry

Recent Podcast Audio
Gina J's Dirty Laundry: Is Everyone Wrong About Lori Loughlin? WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: Michael Strahan Throwing More People Under The Bus WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: J.Lo & Shakira Planning 'Empowering' Super Bowl Performance WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: When Is Lori Loughlin's College Admissions Trial? WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: Did Taylor Swift Skip the GRAMMYs Because She Wasn't Going To Win? WTICFM: On-Demand
Can't Beat Christine: Mary From Manchester WTICFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes