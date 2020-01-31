Gina J's Dirty Laundry: Is Everyone Wrong About Lori Loughlin?

Was everyone wrong about Lori Loughlin and her husband with the college admissions scandal? Was it really NOT a bribe? They claim federal prosecutors withheld evidence... we break it all down! Plus, they're selling their mansion, but say it's not because of the scandal. We'll tell you our theories.

Dog The Bounty Hunter's daughter was arrested in Hawaii for alleged harassment. Plus, Dog says he experienced suicidal thoughts after Beth's death, but Moon Angell saved him.

Cardi B and Offset are in Miami for the Super Bowl and they went to a strip club (you GOTTA hear the name of it - LOL!) but Offset reportedly got into a brawl... we've got details!

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are of course performing the halftime show. They're going to honor Kobe Bryant! Plus, rumors are floating around that Pitbull and Wyclef might join them! And Demi Lovato is singing the National Anthem!

Hear more in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!