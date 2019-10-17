Dirty Laundry: J-Law's Wedding Features Quite The Menu

J-Law's getting married this weekend and guests are in for some surprises on the menu! Plus, remember the Tan Mom? She's back. More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Jennifer Lawrence is getting married this weekend somewhere fancy in Rhode Island. And they have quite the menu!

If you would like salt cod beignets and a five-week-aged leg of beef, try to get an invite to Jennifer Lawrence's wedding! https://t.co/9YtdnRryJ1 — Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) October 17, 2019

Helen Hunt was in a nasty car crash. A car plowed through an intersection and t-boned her vehicle -- she was a passenger in the backseat. She was released from the hospital with no serious injuries.

Felicity Huffman paid her $30k fine already for her role in the college admissions scandal. She's still got 10 days left in the clink and a bunch of hours of community service.

Joe Giudice is in Italy and his daughter was posting videos... he's doing martial arts. He wants to be an MMA fighter.

Shirtless Joe Giudice Shows Off Major Weight Loss While Boxing https://t.co/5HhFmlqvWN pic.twitter.com/KRKFexkyD9 — Spiel Ng News (@spielngnews) October 17, 2019

Remember the Tan Mom? She is making a return! She was in a coma, but she's okay now. She's performing at a celebrity boxing match in Florida and... she has a single?

The Masked Singer revealed the Skeleton! He's Paul Schaffer from The Late Show with David Letterman. Fun Fact... did you know he has a writing credit on It's Raining Men by The Weather Girls? And he wrote the Letterman's show intro!