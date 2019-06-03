Dirty Laundry: Jay-Z, Hip-Hop's First Billionaire Artist

Jay-Z makes history as the first hip-hop artist worth a billion! Plus, Fergie files for divorce, Miley has a too-close fan encounter in Spain, and more Dirty Laundry.

Jay-Z is the first hip-hop artist to be worth one billion dollars, according to Forbes magazine. He's invested in liquor, art, real estate, and Uber, plus he's made $500 million pre-tax on all the albums on he's sold. Jay-Z has had 14 number one albums, 22 GRAMMYs, and he started his record label Roc-A-Fella in 1996.

Fergie filed for divorce papers on Friday. She and husband Josh Duhamel are finally going to divorce court. They met in 2004 and were married for eight years before they separated. They have one son together, Axel, who's five years old. Josh has been seen out with different women, and he said in an interview that he wants to have more kids.

Nicolas Cage's divorce was also finalized. He tried for an annulment after only four days. They don't know if he's giving his ex-wife spousal support, because that's what she was filing for.

A fan got a little too close to Miley Cyrus in Spain. Miley and her husband Liam Hemsworth were leaving their hotel in Barcelona, and a fan came up and groped her, then grabbed her by the neck and tried to kiss her. She managed to get away.

Jeopardy! spoiler alert: James Holzhauer's winning streak ended tonight.

Kylie Jenner spent the night at the hospital with baby Stormi, who was suffering from an allergic reaction. Thankfully, the baby is going to be all right.

Weekend Box Office:

3. Rocketman ($25 million)

2. Aladdin ($42 million)

1. Godzilla: King of the Monsters ($49 million)

