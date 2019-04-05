Dirty Laundry: Jeff Bezos' Wife Gets Billions In Divorce
How much does MacKenzie take home after divorcing the king of Amazon? Plus, Marvel fans are forking over big bucks! And congrats to Gordon Ramsay who welcomed another child! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!
Is this the biggest divorce in history? Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie--worth $149 BILLION! And she will walk away with $35B after the divorce! He's keeping 75% of Amazon stock.
Amazon says that founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has finalized his divorce with wife MacKenzie, who will get a stake in the online shopping giant worth more than $35 billion. https://t.co/ACtyDzrqjb pic.twitter.com/jExBLNfFjv— ABC News (@ABC) April 5, 2019
Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria revealed that she's pregnant with their fith child, but sad news - it'll probably end up in a miscarriage.
I want to share with you that I am most likely experiencing a miscarriage. I always promised myself that if I were to get pregnant again, I would share the news with you guys pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss. I have always been so open with you all about my family, fitness, pregnancies...and I don’t want to keep this from you, just because it isn’t as positive and shiny as the rest. I think it’s important to show the truth...because my job is to help people by being real and open. Furthermore, I have no shame or embarrassment with this experience. I want to be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it. There is so much secrecy during the first trimester. This works for some, but I personally find it to be exhausting. I’m nauseous, tired, my body is changing. And I have to pretend that everything is just fine—and it truly isn’t. I don’t want to have to pretend anymore. I hope you understand. So, this is what is going on now: the embryo has a heartbeat, but it isn’t strong, and the baby isn’t growing very much. So we wait—and this is hard. So much uncertainty...but the chances are very, very small that this is a viable pregnancy. I have complete confidence that my family and I will get through this, even if the journey is difficult. I am so blessed with my amazing doctor, my dear friends, and my loving family...My husband and my four very healthy babies help me keep it together and have the perspective of how truly beautiful life is, even when it occasionally seems ugly. The luck and gratitude I feel that I am my babies’ mommy, is wonderfully overwhelming and comforting. In your comments, please be kind. I’m feeling a bit fragile and I need support. I’m hoping, that by sharing this, I can contribute to raising awareness about this sensitive topic.
Did the Queen ban Meghan Markle from wearing jewelry made famous by Princess Diana?
The Queen has banned Meghan Markle from wearing jewellery made famous by Princess Diana. pic.twitter.com/uor2Oiangt— The Sun (@TheSun) April 4, 2019
Beyonce is making more money with this deal! She teamed up with Adidas to relaunch her Ivy Park line.
Beyonce Signs Adidas Deal to Launch Sneakers and Apparel https://t.co/Fv2bUANbCr— TMZ (@TMZ) April 4, 2019
Congrats to Gordon Ramsay and his wife, Tana! They welcomed their fifth child, named Oscar James! (She says as tough as Gordon is on TV, he's a real softie with the kids!)
After 3 baftas and one Emmy... finally we have won an Oscar, please welcome Oscar James Ramsay, who touched down at 12:58 today for some lunch ! Xxx pic.twitter.com/F0k9nydzbf— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) April 4, 2019
Avengers: Endgame is gonna be a huge opening weekend later this month as people are spending over 10k on eBay for tickets!
People are selling "Avengers: Endgame" tickets on eBay for $15,000 or more https://t.co/yF2iuRCsFb pic.twitter.com/58TaK8QhPU— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 4, 2019
Ozzy Osbourne is postponing his tour while he recovers from an injury.
Ozzy Osbourne postpones all 2019 gigs due to injury: "I will be back" https://t.co/zw5AAmmgo2 pic.twitter.com/yleHGRIRSP— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 4, 2019