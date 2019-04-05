Dirty Laundry: Jeff Bezos' Wife Gets Billions In Divorce

How much does MacKenzie take home after divorcing the king of Amazon? Plus, Marvel fans are forking over big bucks! And congrats to Gordon Ramsay who welcomed another child! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Is this the biggest divorce in history? Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie--worth $149 BILLION! And she will walk away with $35B after the divorce! He's keeping 75% of Amazon stock.

Amazon says that founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has finalized his divorce with wife MacKenzie, who will get a stake in the online shopping giant worth more than $35 billion. https://t.co/ACtyDzrqjb pic.twitter.com/jExBLNfFjv — ABC News (@ABC) April 5, 2019

Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria revealed that she's pregnant with their fith child, but sad news - it'll probably end up in a miscarriage.

Did the Queen ban Meghan Markle from wearing jewelry made famous by Princess Diana?

The Queen has banned Meghan Markle from wearing jewellery made famous by Princess Diana. pic.twitter.com/uor2Oiangt — The Sun (@TheSun) April 4, 2019

Beyonce is making more money with this deal! She teamed up with Adidas to relaunch her Ivy Park line.

Beyonce Signs Adidas Deal to Launch Sneakers and Apparel https://t.co/Fv2bUANbCr — TMZ (@TMZ) April 4, 2019

Congrats to Gordon Ramsay and his wife, Tana! They welcomed their fifth child, named Oscar James! (She says as tough as Gordon is on TV, he's a real softie with the kids!)

After 3 baftas and one Emmy... finally we have won an Oscar, please welcome Oscar James Ramsay, who touched down at 12:58 today for some lunch ! Xxx pic.twitter.com/F0k9nydzbf — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) April 4, 2019

Avengers: Endgame is gonna be a huge opening weekend later this month as people are spending over 10k on eBay for tickets!

People are selling "Avengers: Endgame" tickets on eBay for $15,000 or more https://t.co/yF2iuRCsFb pic.twitter.com/58TaK8QhPU — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 4, 2019

Ozzy Osbourne is postponing his tour while he recovers from an injury.