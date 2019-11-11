Dirty Laundry: Jennifer Aniston Wins Icon Award

Jennifer Aniston wins Icon Award at PCAs and thanks 'Friends' co-stars! Plus, Kim K adds to her shapewear line and Taylor Swift tops another Forbes list! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

People's Choice Awards were on last night. Some highlights:



Keeping Up With The Kardashians won reality show of year.

Kevin Hart was there and looking good after his accident.

Gwen Stefani got the Fashion Icon Award.

Jennifer Aniston also got an icon award and she thanked her Friends co-stars.

Jennifer Aniston just accepted the @PeoplesChoice icon award and we couldn't BE happier about it. -- https://t.co/cNVKCVah4A — E! News (@enews) November 11, 2019

Cuba Gooding Jr. was arguing with his girlfriend in Miami yesterday. She threw everything off the bar and security threw her out.

Cuba Gooding Jr.'s Girlfriend Flips Out On Him in Florida Bar https://t.co/T0F1T9WpNf — TMZ (@TMZ) November 10, 2019

Kim Kardashian is adding pasties and body tape to her SKIMS shapewear line.

Forbes listed the world's Top 10 highest paid musicians and entertainers. Topping the list was Taylor Swift with $185M! Number 2 was Beyonce who pulled in $81M.

