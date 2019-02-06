Dirty Laundry: Jennifer Lawrence Is Engaged
It's official, J.Law is engaged! Plus, we say goodbye to one soap star, while another has a scary close call. And why is Ariana Grande dropping off the GRAMMYs? Find out in today's Dirty Laundry.
Jennifer Lawrence is engaged! She and Cooke Maroney have only been dating about eight months, and are moving fast, apparently.
Kristoff St. John passed away, and The Young and the Restless officially aired his final episode today. He was only 52 years old. The Young and The Restless is going to air a special tribute to St. John during Friday's episode on CBS at 12:30pm.
Legendary soap star Susan Lucci had emergency heart surgery. Back in October, the 72-year-old had a major blockage in her arteries.
On a late October afternoon, I had a wakeup call. Narrowly missing a severe heart attack, I realized how vulnerable life is and how incredibly grateful I am to be here today. As a working wife, mother and grandmother, I am sure most women will agree we are never at the top of our to-do list. I exercise daily, eat as healthy as possible and yet had a shock of a lifetime when I was told that I had a 90% blockage in the main artery of my heart. I learned that heart disease is the number 1 killer of women, claiming more precious lives every year than all forms of cancer combined. This staggering fact has motivated me to use my voice and my story to help remind women all over the world to make their health a priority. This week, I will walk in the American Heart Association, Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection in honor of all women who have lost their lives, those who are currently battling heart disease and all the fearless survivors. No one should have to die of a heart attack – they just need to listen to their symptoms and act on them. My hope in telling my story is that I can help at least one wife, mother, sister and friend. ❤️ #goredforwomen @goredforwomen @goodmorningamerica @people #Thank you so very much, GMA and People Magazine for helping me to get this message on heart health out to women!!! ❤️❤️❤️
Ariana Grande has pulled out of performing at the GRAMMYs. She was reportedly having some trouble with the producer, who wouldn't let her sing "Seven Rings." Her new album Thank U Next is coming out on Friday.
Taylor Swift is not going to be at the GRAMMYs either, but Jennifer Lopez will. She'll perform a Motown tributes on Sunday night, and she'll look good doing it, because she's on the 10-day Challenge again, with no sugar and no carbs.
Chris Pratt made a visit this week to the Bubba Gump Shrimp Company. He used to work at the one in Maui, and actress/ director Ray Donald Chong walked in and said "Hey, you're pretty cute. Do you act?" and Pratt said "Yeah, put me in a movie." Four days later, he's in L.A. and he's never looked back. 20 years ago, he said he was eating shrimp off of people's plates while he brought it back to the kitchen. Now he's a big star and engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger. Isn't that awesome???
More TV shows being renewed:
Shark Tank
The CBS sitcom Mom, with Allison Janey and Anna Faris, has been renewed for two more seasons.
This Dirty Laundry is brought to you by QuickBracesCT.com.