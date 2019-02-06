It's official, J.Law is engaged! Plus, we say goodbye to one soap star, while another has a scary close call. And why is Ariana Grande dropping off the GRAMMYs? Find out in today's Dirty Laundry.

Jennifer Lawrence is engaged! She and Cooke Maroney have only been dating about eight months, and are moving fast, apparently.

Kristoff St. John passed away, and The Young and the Restless officially aired his final episode today. He was only 52 years old. The Young and The Restless is going to air a special tribute to St. John during Friday's episode on CBS at 12:30pm.

Legendary soap star Susan Lucci had emergency heart surgery. Back in October, the 72-year-old had a major blockage in her arteries.

Ariana Grande has pulled out of performing at the GRAMMYs. She was reportedly having some trouble with the producer, who wouldn't let her sing "Seven Rings." Her new album Thank U Next is coming out on Friday.

Taylor Swift is not going to be at the GRAMMYs either, but Jennifer Lopez will. She'll perform a Motown tributes on Sunday night, and she'll look good doing it, because she's on the 10-day Challenge again, with no sugar and no carbs.

Chris Pratt made a visit this week to the Bubba Gump Shrimp Company. He used to work at the one in Maui, and actress/ director Ray Donald Chong walked in and said "Hey, you're pretty cute. Do you act?" and Pratt said "Yeah, put me in a movie." Four days later, he's in L.A. and he's never looked back. 20 years ago, he said he was eating shrimp off of people's plates while he brought it back to the kitchen. Now he's a big star and engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger. Isn't that awesome???

More TV shows being renewed:

Shark Tank

The CBS sitcom Mom, with Allison Janey and Anna Faris, has been renewed for two more seasons.

This Dirty Laundry is brought to you by QuickBracesCT.com.