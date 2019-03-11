Dirty Laundry: J.Lo and A-Rod Get Engaged

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are engaged! But there's already accusations of infidelity. Plus, a Real Housewives update, weekend box office, and more.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez got engaged over the weekend. She got a 15 carat ring valued at one, to one-and-a-half million dollars, depending on which report you believe.

♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 9, 2019 at 5:34pm PST

This is going to be J.Lo's fourth marriage, her fifth engagement. Her first was Ojani Noa, who she married for 11 months, then dancer Cris Judd, who she married for eight months. She was engaged to Ben Affleck with a two and a half million dollar ring which was six carats. They never married, and she apparently gave the ring back. Then Marc Anthony was her longest marriage, from 2004 to 2011. He gave her a $4 million ring.

Here's where the story gets twisted, though-- Major League baseball player (and steroid king) Jose Canseco is accusing A-Rod of cheating on J.Lo with Casenco's ex-wife, and he even challenged A-Rod to a boxing match. Jose also said that back in the day, A-Rod was cheating with one of his wives, as well.

Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

Real Housewives of New Jersey's Joe Giudice was supposed to be released from prison this Thursday, but since they're trying to get an appeal on the deportation, he's stuck in jail indefinitely. The immigration office has confirmed that the case is still under review, so as of now he's served 41 months for fraud, and they're not going to let him out until they make a decision on whether he's going to be deported or not. They already started shooting the new season, and it looks like all the ladies are back, although we don't know if Danielle Staub will return.

R. Kelly was released from jail Saturday. Somebody stepped up and bailed him out, but no one knows who this benefactor is. And a third tape just came out to today, with more underage girls.

Jussie Smollett's story got a little more interesting. Those two guys that claim Jussie hired them are saying that the check for $3,500 was actually for them to personally train him. The Chicago police claimed that was the payment for staging the attack, but the two brothers are saying no. Now people are starting to question what else did the Chicago PD got wrong.

Weekend Box Office:

Video of Marvel Studios&#039; Captain Marvel - Trailer 2

3. Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral ($12 million)

2. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World ($14.6 million)

1. Captain Marvel ($153 million)