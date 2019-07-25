Dirty Laundry: Jennifer Lopez Parties It Up In Miami

Let's go inside Jennifer Lopez's big 50th birthday celebartion! Plus, get ready to say goodbye to some beloved TV shows... find out which ones in today's Dirty Laundry!

Jennifer Lopez's 50th birthday celebration went down in Miami at Gloria Estefan's mansion on Star Island. A-Rod gave her a Porsche 911 GTS convertible that cost $140,000. DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, and Ashanti were all at the party... which had a ten-tier cake that cost $10,000! The vanilla rum cake included edible 24 carat gold, sirovsky crystals, black chocolate fondant, and edible orchids, as well as a dulce de leche filling. Sounds delicious!!! She'll be burning off those calories though, as she wraps up her tour with three shows in Miami.

J.Lo will be in the upcoming movie Hustlers, she is doing a movie with Maluma, and she just signed on to play a Colombian drug lord in a new movie called The Godmother.

Diddy was seen in New York City with a new woman... Steve Harvey's daughter Lori. There's rumors the two are dating. He's 49, she's 22, and to make things more complicated, Diddy's son Justin once dated her. What do you think Steve Harvey thinks about all this?

Will and Grace is going to be done after the next upcoming season, which will end in 2020.

David Kohan and I just sent this letter to our #WillandGrace family. #ThePartysOver pic.twitter.com/0uKPklf4xi — Max Mutchnick (@MaxMutchnick) July 25, 2019

Netflix has canceled Designated Survivor. The Kiefer Sutherland series will be gone again after Netflix picked them up when they were canceled on the network.

