Dirty Laundry: J.Lo Getting Top Honors at the VMAs

J.Lo is getting the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV VMAs, Michael Bublé reveals his baby girl's name, and more in today's Dirty Laundry.

Jennifer Lopez is going to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards. The VMAs are coming up August 20th at 9pm. J.Lo, who has sold over 80 million albums worldwide, is going to perform at the show as well.

Michael Bublé welcomed a baby girl with his wife, and they finally released her name: Vida Amber Betty Bublé.

Les Moonves will not face criminal charges for a woman's claims that he sexually abused her in the 1980s. There were a few separate incidents which came up between 1986 and 1988, but the statue of limitations has run out. CBS is still investigating claims against Moonves, and taking this very seriously... so we'll see if he ends up going the way of Matt Lauer and Harvey Weinstein.

Speaking of Weinstein, he was spotted at a local movie theater here in Connecticut last night. He was going to see Hotel Transylvania 3 and Mission: Impossible Fallout, and was allegedly at the theater the night before, as well. Weinstein used to live in Westport, but sold his mansion.

Alan Alda, best known as Hawkeye Pierce on MASH, has announced that he has Parkinson's disease. The 82-year-old announced he's been living with Parkinson's for three and a half years, but he seems to be doing very well with it. We wish him all the best.

Nicole Kidman rescued a tarantula! It was heading for her pool, and her kids were screaming to stay away, but she went up to it calmly, put it in a cup, and released it without killing it.

NBC has announced the show Timeless is returning for a two part series finale. The show just got cancelled, but fans will still have a definitive ending to look forward to.

This is such a cute video! The Backstreet Boys helped a Marine propose to his girlfriend. She's a huge Backstreet Boys fan, having been to 100 of their shows. She's such a big fan, in the video she didn't even realize her boyfriend was standing in front of her for a little bit, because she was so into the Backstreet Boys!

