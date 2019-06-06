Dirty Laundry: Joey Fatone Filing For Divorce

Joey Fatone and his wife have filed for divorce. Plus, a day in the life of Kylie Jenner, what made the Beyhive so mad at the Warriors-Raptors game, and more in today's Dirty Laundry.

Joey Fatone and his wife of 15 years, Kelly Baldwin, are getting a divorce. They have been on and off for about the last 10 years, after originally getting married in September 2004. Joey already has another girlfriend, who he's been with for over four years. He filed in Orange County, Florida on May 13th.

A photo surfaced of Lindsay Lohan posing naked like Marilyn Monroe. She's also working on a new music project.

Kylie Jenner posted a "day in the life of Kylie" video, and maybe it's just us, but it seems like she needs to spend more time with her daughter, Stormi. They were together in the morning and a little bit throughout the day, but in the evening, it was Kylie time, as she went out partying and having fun. And at the party, she kept saying "I love you" to some dude that she gave a diamond ring to. It was... kind of weird.

Video of Kylie Jenner: A Day in the Life

Reports keep coming out that Bradley Cooper and his girlfriend Irina Shayk's relationship is over. She has allegedly already moved out. Wonder if Lady Gaga is paying attention?

At Wednesday's Warriors-Raptors game, Beyonce seemed to be giving the stink eye to Nicole Curran, wife of Golden State Warriors CEO Joe Lacob. Bey and Jay-Z were their guests at the game, and Nicole claims she was just leaning toward them to ask her what they wanted to drink. Her explanation was too late-- the Beyhive already went after her, big time. She had to shut down her Instagram due to harassment, and even received death threats.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are courtside for Game 3 -- pic.twitter.com/6mmJuN8Odn — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2019

