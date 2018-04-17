Dirty Laundry: John Cena and Nikki Bella Break Up

Just three weeks before their wedding, John Cena and Nikki Bella have called it quits. Plus, lots of baby names, inside Coachella, and much more in today's Dirty Laundry...

John Cena and his fiance Nikki bella split up just three weeks before their planned wedding. They'd been together for six years.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have named their daughter True Thompson.

John Stamos and his wife welcomed a baby boy this weekend, Billy Stamos.

Coachella took place this weekend, and Cardi B, Eminem, and Beyonce were all in attendance. Kylie Jenner's ex Tyga was hanging out and holding hands with Iggy Azalea. The Weeknd made out one day with his ex Bella Hadid, and then the next day he was holding hands with Justin Bieber's ex Chantelle Jeffries. So he was making friends with everybody there.

Leonardo DiCaprio is 43, and celebrated with his new girlfriend, 20-year-old model Camila Morrone.

Justin Bieber is not going to face any criminal charges for punching a man. Allegedly this guy was choking a girl, and Bieber punched him in the face.

The Academy of Country Music Awards happened last night, and the big thing was Carrie Underwood debuting her new face, after she had 40 to 50 stitches. She looked beautiful. You couldn't tell anything had changed.

Video of Carrie Underwood Makes an Emotional Return With ‘Cry Pretty’ Performance at ACM Awards | Billboard N

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk threw an engagement party with major celebs over the weekend in L.A. so it looks like their wedding is getting very close.

Mariah Carey's former manager Stella has notified Mariah's lawyers that she's about to file a lawsuit, unless she gets paid when she's owed. She's claiming that Mariah repeatedly sexually harassed her, and that Mariah has a substance abuse problem and fails to take her meds for bipolar disorder.

WOW, did Rachel Platten mess up the National Anthem this weekend! She had to start it over twice.

Video of Rachel Platten messes up on National Anthem!!

American Idol's ratings were the lowest ever in history for the show.

Weekend Box Office:

3. Truth Or Dare ($19 million)

2. A Quiet Place ($32.6 million)

1. Rampage ($34.5 million)