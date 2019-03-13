Dirty Laundry: Jose Canseco's Ex-Wife: No Affair With A-Rod

The college admissions scandal continues and more high rollers seem to be nervous they might be next! Plus, Jose Canseco's ex-wife debunks the A-Rod affair rumor, Big Bang Theory's finale gets a date, and more!

Jose Canseco was saying that A-Rod was cheating on Jennifer Lopez with Canseco's ex-wife Jessica. Jessica denied it, and said she's friendly with A-Rod and J.Lo and has been for a long time.

Those false accusations Jose is making are not true!----I have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer. As for Jose he can keep playing with his Alien friends----‍♀️ — jessicacanseco (@jessicacanseco) March 12, 2019

Felicity Huffman posted bail last night, and so did Lori Loughlin's husband. Lori surrendered today to federal authorities in Los Angeles. The Feds apparently showed up with guns drawn at Felicity's house at 6am, and woke up the family.

Chicago police conducted a wellness check at R. Kelly's Trump Tower condo yesterday. They got a call that his girlfriends were attempting to carry out a suicide pact, but it was a false report. R. Kelly was in court today to get his child support reduced, but it didn't work out. He still has to pay $20,000 a month... plus all those attorney fees.

Luke Perry was laid to rest on Monday. His funeral services took place in Burbank, California, and he was buried in Dixon, Tennessee near where he grew up. A Save the Date card surfaced... apparently Luke and his fiance were supposed to get married this year on August 17th.

CBS announced that the final episode of The Big Bang Theory will air on Thursday, May 16th.

We’re going out with a BANG! -- Don’t miss the 1 hour series finale of The #BigBangTheory on May 16 at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/nccbkVaOdK — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) March 11, 2019

It must be nice to have Nick Jonas as a husband. He bought his wife Priyanka Chopra a $200,000 Maybach because the Jonas Brothers' single went number one.

Last night was a big finale for The Bachelor with Colton, who finally lost his virginity. That boy was beaming! But will he and Cassie stay together? Considering she was on another dating reality show and came onto The Bachelor saying she wasn't looking for a relationship, and doesn't know if she can be in one, the outlook for her future with Colton might not be too promising.

The new Bachelorette is Hannah B. It was kind of painful watching her interact with a couple of guys... she can't put a sentence together. This might be a tough season to watch.

