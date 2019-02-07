Dirty Laundry: Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Talk Married Life

The Raven was revealed on the latest Masked Singer, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin open up about their marriage, and Ellen gives her biggest gift ever on TV to a family that really deserves it!

Ricki Lake was unmasked as the Raven on The Masked Singer!

Video of You Won&#039;t Believe Who&#039;s Under The Raven Mask! | Season 1 Ep. 6 | THE MASKED SINGER

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin did an interview with Vogue for their March issue, and they talked about marriage, sex, and celibacy. Apparently, they never got it on before they were married. Justin was co-mingling with everybody he could before he met her, apparently, but he was celibate for a year before he met her. He had a sex addiction and he was taking a lot of Xanax. He claims he was ashamed of a lot of his behavior at that point in his life. Hailey said marriage is very hard, but they go to counseling and they're in church together. They've been married for about six months.

Bill Cosby has been moved to general population in prison. He spent four months in a special housing area, but now he's out with the general population. He's having a tough time getting around because he's legally blind, but some of the other inmates are helping him out. Cosby is 81 years old.

Gina was tearing up watching Ellen DeGeneres. She had a family on who live in a two bedroom apartment with four young boys, living paycheck to paycheck like many of us do... but they always give back and Ellen loves that about them. She teamed up with Cheerios and they gave the family the biggest prize she's ever given on her show-- $500,000 to pay off their debt, buy a house, and put the kids through college. Then, Cheerios gave them ANOTHER $500,000 to give back and pay forward!

Video of Ellen Welcomes Generous Family Dedicated to Helping Others

MLB Hall of Famer Frank Robinson passed away this afternoon at the age of 83. He was the first African-American manager in the big leagues, managing the Cleveland Indians. Before that, he played most of his career for Cincinnati and Baltimore, and was a truly great player.

