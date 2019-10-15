Dirty Laundry: Justin Bieber Sells His House On Instagram

Justin Bieber sold his house on Instagram... sorta. Plus, Felicity Huffman begins her prison sentence. More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

William H. Macy dropped off his wife, Felicity Huffman at prison to serve her 14-day sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal. She's reportedly having pepper steak or lentils with steamed rice, green beans, and whole wheat bread for dinner.

Cuba Gooding Jr. is not saying he did anything wrong... 14 accusers have come forward and he's in court today. The accusations go back as far as 2006.

Mama June and her boyfriend pleaded not guilty on crack cocaine possession, felony drug charges. The whole production crew was there filming, so I guess they still have their show?

Justin Bieber wanted to sell his house, so he posted it on Instagram and he already has like five potential buyers... including a "billionaire from a very famous family." (Kylie Jenner??)

Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram and temporarily crashed it! The first photo she posted was with the cast of Friends.

Cardi B's ring is actually not 100 karats as one website had reported. It's *only* 45.

The Dirty Laundry is brought to you by Stone Academy.