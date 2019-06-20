Dirty Laundry: Is The Justin Bieber-Tom Cruise Fight Going To Happen?

It started as a joke, but now the MMA fight between Justin Bieber and Tom Cruise might just go down. Plus, Kendall Jenner's stalker goes missing, Kylie might sell a big part of her company, and more Dirty Laundry.

It looks like the Justin Bieber vs. Tom Cruise MMA fight might actually be a reality. Dana White, the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, said it could be a possibility. Tom Cruise was a star wrestler in high school, and he has a reputation for being one of the toughest guys in Hollywood, doing his own stunts for decades. Bieber's manager Scooter Braun has been on the phone with Dana White and the co-CEO of William Morris Agency that owns UFC, so they're all talking about it... but Tom is NOT talking. If it does happen, it will be a blockbuster fight.

The Jenner clan must be on very high alert right now, because Kendall Jenner's stalker is missing. 38-year-old John Ford is a citizen of Canada, and was arrested earlier this month in New Mexico. U.S. officials deported him back to Canada, but the last time the cops saw him was at the airport in Toronto. His family is supposed to be on the lookout for him, but they don't know where he is.

Kylie Jenner is reportedly in talks to sell a stake of 51 percent of her company, Kylie Cosmetics. Forbes has said Kylie Cosmetics is worth a billion dollars, and now there's a company called Coty Inc. that is in talks with her to sell 51 percent of her share. This company already owns API and Covergirl. If she sells, this deal could make Kylie an additional $600 million.

It looks like David "Big Papi" Ortiz was not the target of the shooting in the Dominican Republic. His friend Sixto David Fernandez was the guy that was supposed to get shot. The hit was ordered by his cousin, Victor Hugo Gomez, who ordered the hit because he thinks his cousin ratted him out back in 2011, when he was arrested and put in jail. We don't know how the gunman mistook David, because he's a much bigger guy.

Jersey Shore is coming back July 11th, and there's a new trailer out now.

Video of Official Trailer for “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” | Returns July 11th at 8/9c

