Dirty Laundry: Justin Bieber's New Trademark

What does "R & Bieber" mean? Plus, people are not having People Magazine's pick for Sexiest Man Alive.

According to People Magazine, John Legend is the Sexiest Man Alive, and people are not happy about it. A lot of people are trashing him, because they don't like him or his wife Chrissy Teigen.

Justin Bieber has filed documents to trademark the name "R & Bieber." Is that hinting at a new album coming soon? We already know he's got a big tour in the works during Summer 2020.

Elton John is extending his farwell Yellow Brick Road Tour, adding 24 new stops in North America.

Demi Lovato has a new man, 25 year old model Ashton Wentz. He's done some modeling for a skincare line, Baxter of Californai, and he's tatted head to toe.

Tori Spelling owes one million dollars in taxes. How does a bill go that long before they repossess stuff first? One good thing for Tori-- BH90210 is apparently not dead even after it was canceled by Fox. They're reportedly trying to shop it to another network, so she may not be out of a job.

There are rumors circling about a Friends reunion, and it looks like it may happen with HBO Max. The 25th Anniversary Special would involve all six core stars as well as the show's creator.

Sarah Palin is geting divorced, and she found out about it when she was contacted by her husband's lawyer! That's cold. They were married for 31 years, and are currently in therapy trying to work things out.