Dirty Laundry: Kaley Cuoco Doesn't Live With Her Husband?

August 15, 2019
Gina J
Kaley Cuoco & Karl Cook

© Sipa USA

Categories: 
Dirty Laundry
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Kaley Cuoco doesn't live with her husband? Plus, J-Lo got A-Rod an expensive birthday gift! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry! 

 

Conor McGregor is outta control! He was passing out shots of whiskey at a bar in Ireland and when an older man refused one, he sucker-punched him! 

After 3 seasons, Leah Remini's series about Scientology is coming to an end. And that special that happens is reportedly about Danny Masterson and how they tried to cover up his sexual ssault allegations. 

St. Elmo's Fire is coming back! NBC is developing a television series. 

Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco got married a year ago... but they don't live together! She says they're building their dream home but live apart and like their space.

J-Lo bought A-Rod a nice gift for his birthday... a bright blue vintage Ford Bronco and she had restorations done that cost $200,000! 

 

Tags: 
Dirty Laundry
Gina J