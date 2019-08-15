Dirty Laundry: Kaley Cuoco Doesn't Live With Her Husband?

Kaley Cuoco doesn't live with her husband? Plus, J-Lo got A-Rod an expensive birthday gift! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Conor McGregor is outta control! He was passing out shots of whiskey at a bar in Ireland and when an older man refused one, he sucker-punched him!

Video has emerged of Conor McGregor appearing to punch an older man in a Dublin pub in a dispute over his brand of whiskey pic.twitter.com/6BO1VqoF85 — Alex Keery (@AlexKeeryRadio) August 15, 2019

After 3 seasons, Leah Remini's series about Scientology is coming to an end. And that special that happens is reportedly about Danny Masterson and how they tried to cover up his sexual ssault allegations.

St. Elmo's Fire is coming back! NBC is developing a television series.

Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco got married a year ago... but they don't live together! She says they're building their dream home but live apart and like their space.

THE BIG BANG THEORY's Kaley Cuoco Reveals She Doesn't Live With Her Husband https://t.co/EcMrdjIpCU pic.twitter.com/mOtieyyM14 — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) August 15, 2019

J-Lo bought A-Rod a nice gift for his birthday... a bright blue vintage Ford Bronco and she had restorations done that cost $200,000!