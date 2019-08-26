Dirty Laundry: Kanye Brings Sunday Service to Dayton

August 26, 2019
Gina J
Kanye West

© Matt Detrich-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Dirty Laundry
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Kanye brings Sunday Service to Dayton. Plus, Mama June's neighbors are NOT happy with her! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry! 

Kanye brought his Sunday Service to Dayton. He was there supporting the community following the recent mass shooting. Kim was there too, visiting a prison.

Scott Disick's girlfriend Sofia Richie turned 21 this weekend. He's 36. They all went to Vegas on a private jet. He reportedly got her two luxury cars. They've been together for like two years.



Eddie Murphy is hosting Saturday Night Live on December 21st - the last show of the season! He's busy -- going on the road for a comedy tour AND working on the Coming To America sequel! 

Mama June's neighbors aren't happy with her... she's reportedly got garbage overflowing everywhere, a window unit air conditioner (an HOA no-no)... it's just a mess!

The MTV VMAs are tonight! Taylor Swift, Jonas Brothers, etc. performing! Missy Elliott is receiving the Video Vanguard Award! (Follow us on Twitter @965tic -- we'll be live tweeting!)

 

Tags: 
Dirty Laundry