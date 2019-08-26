Dirty Laundry: Kanye Brings Sunday Service to Dayton

Kanye brings Sunday Service to Dayton. Plus, Mama June's neighbors are NOT happy with her! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Kanye brought his Sunday Service to Dayton. He was there supporting the community following the recent mass shooting. Kim was there too, visiting a prison.

Kanye’s #SundayService was in Dayton, Ohio today to honor the victims and support the survivors of this month’s mass shooting #DaytonStrong ------



-- @teamkanyedailypic.twitter.com/3FTRQIQrjE — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) August 25, 2019

Scott Disick's girlfriend Sofia Richie turned 21 this weekend. He's 36. They all went to Vegas on a private jet. He reportedly got her two luxury cars. They've been together for like two years.

Happy Birthday, Sofia Richie! Celebrate With a Look Back at Her & Scott Disick's Cutest Pictures https://t.co/KJ6aU7JoWf — E! News (@enews) August 24, 2019

Eddie Murphy is hosting Saturday Night Live on December 21st - the last show of the season! He's busy -- going on the road for a comedy tour AND working on the Coming To America sequel!

Mama June's neighbors aren't happy with her... she's reportedly got garbage overflowing everywhere, a window unit air conditioner (an HOA no-no)... it's just a mess!

The MTV VMAs are tonight! Taylor Swift, Jonas Brothers, etc. performing! Missy Elliott is receiving the Video Vanguard Award! (Follow us on Twitter @965tic -- we'll be live tweeting!)