Dirty Laundry: Kanye Wants To Change His Name

Kanye West is doing Kanye things again... plus, some updates on the fate of Jersey Shore and its cast members. And what is up with Russell Crowe?! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Kanye West was at a festival and announced that he's running for President in 2024. Everyone laughed, but he says he's serious. He also says he wants to change his name to Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West... LOL.

Kanye West says he might legally change his name to Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West for a year --https://t.co/8bE2YbSebJ — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 8, 2019

The finale of Jersey Shore was on last night... but don't worry, they were already filming Angelina's bachelorette party in New Orleans. And Ronnie was in court, pleading not guilty on all of the charges in his alleged domestic violence case. And Vinny is doing a book signing this weekend at Mohegan Sun!

Russell Crowe... what is happening?! He was seen at an airport and was almost unrecognizable compared to when he was in Gladiator. He had his hand in the back of his pants and he's looking a lot... rounder.

So, BH 90210 was cancelled. But it wasn't even a real reboot... the format was really weird. Fresh Off The Boat was also cancelled and it's upcoming season will be the last.

But the show Supernanny is coming back!

The Dirty Laundry is brought to you by Stone Academy.