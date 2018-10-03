Dirty Laundry: Kanye Held SNL Crew 'Hostage' On Stage?

Kenan Thompson shares dirt on Kanye's notorious SNL rant, plus Lindsay Lohan's friends want her to come home, Jenna Dewan makes a move, and more Dirty Laundry.

Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson was doing an interview, and said Kanye West basically held everybody hostage the night of the show this weekend. He wanted everybody to hear his political rant. Saturday Night Live is left-leaning while Kanye is more to the right these days, so many of the SNL people were getting worn out. They did let Kanye wear his Make America Great Again hat, so that controversy was false, but when he went off on his soapbox, a lot of the cast members weren't feeling comfortable with it.

Video of Kenan Thompson Recaps Kanye West&#039;s Unaired SNL Pro-Trump Speech

Kanye is saying he's off his medication, and he's headed to Africa now to finish his next album, which was supposed to come out this past weekend and was moved to November.

TMZ was wrong and People magazine was right about Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin getting married... they got hitched last month, with no prenup. He's worth about $250 million, she's worth a couple million. Hopefully, the marriage will last for a while.

Lindsay Lohan's friends are concerned about her mental state, and want her to come back to the United States. This comes after the video where Lindsay accused some homeless people of trafficking children.

Jenna Dewan is stepping down as the host of World Of Dance, though she will return as a mentor. She also has a recurring role on a Fox show called The Resident, which is keeping her too busy to host World of Dance next season.

The American Music Awards are coming up October 9th, and Taylor Swift is going to be opening the show. The Awards will air on ABC live from Los Angeles.