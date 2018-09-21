Dirty Laundry: Kanye West Rants at Drake, Nick Cannon, Tyson Beckford

Who got targeted in Kanye's new 3-minute rant? Plus, the latest prank played on Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk star, a new AGT winner, and more.

Kanye West ranted for three plus minutes in a new video, about Drake, Nick Cannon, and Tyson Beckford. Nick Cannon used to date Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian, Tyson recently body shamed her, and Drake denies he slept with her but rumors are they did sleep together. Kanye said he was talking about "things that were not sitting right with my spirit."

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest) on Sep 20, 2018 at 9:58am PDT

Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame kind of got vandalized again. A street artist called Plastic Jesus got some industrial strength, instant-drying double-sided tape and taped bars over Donald Trump's star.

Carrie Underwood just got her star on the Walk of Fame.

Last night was the finale of America's Got Talent, and a magician named Shin Lim won the million dollars. He's going to be doing a run at New York's Marquis Theater in a show called The Illusionists: Magic of the Holidays.

Video of Shin Lim Wins America&#039;s Got Talent Season 13 - America&#039;s Got Talent 2018

KISS opened up the show with a performance, and they announced this is going to be their farewell tour (sure).

Video of KISS Performs &quot;Detroit Rock City&quot; on AGT - America&#039;s Got Talent 2018

Demi Lovato is still in rehab about two months after her overdose, and she keeps getting a certain visitor, her ex Wilmer Valderrama. Her mother wrote in a blog post that for the first two days, they weren't sure if Demi was going to make it... it was that serious for her.

The Bachelor Season 23 starts filming tomorrow. Colton met three of his ladies on Ellen today.

Video of ‘The Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Faces His First 3 Bachelorettes with ‘Know or Go’

Miley Cyrus's younger sister Noah Cyrus has an album coming out called "Good Cry," and she was recently dating rapper Lil Xan until they broke up. She's teaming up with a clothing company called Pizzaslime, where you can buy a capsule of her actual tears... for only $12,000.

The Dirty Laundry is brought to you by your local Nissan dealers.