Dirty Laundry: Meeting of the Minds

How much of Kanye's bizarre meeting with president Trump can you handle? Plus, Selena Gomez breaks down and more Dirty Laundry!

Kanye West met with President Donald Trump, and there's a 20-minute video filled with Make America Great Again hats, comparisons to superman, f-bombs, and more.

Video of Full Video: Kanye West’s Meeting With President Donald Trump At The White House | NBC News

Kanye said he was misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder, and that he's actually just sleep deprived. The duo talked about prison reform, creating jobs, and preventing gang violence in Chicago... and Kanye brought gifts! He gave Donald a hat that said Make America Great, and also gave him a pair of Yeezys, size 12.

Selena Gomez was hospitalized twice in the last two weeks, and now she has had an emotional breakdown. Selena has had a lot of health issues in the last few years, including being diagnosed with Lupus in 2014, a kidney transplant last year, and she's been in and out of some mental health facilities, including one here in Connecticut. She's dealing with a lot of stuff, no doubt about it.

Channing Tatum is dating Jessie J... and she looks shockingly similar to his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan.

Dakota Johnson was on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, and she said she's not pregnant. Rumors are flying around that she's carrying Chris Martin's child, but she confirmed there's no baby. She did admit there were blue and pink balloons at her birthday party, but TMZ were the ones who claimed the balloons were related to a pregnancy.

Video of Dakota Johnson Addresses Pregnancy Rumors

Owen Wilson and Varunie Vongsvirates welcomed a baby girl and named her Lyla Aranya Wilson. Very pretty name!

This Dirty Laundry is brought to you by the Hanted Graveyard at Lake Compounce.