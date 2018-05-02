Dirty Laundry: Kanye's TMZ Live Disaster

Kanye's TMZ Live appearance made people crazy, the identity of the person who blackmailed Kevin Hart has been revealed, and more news in today's Dirty Laundry!

Kanye West upset a lot of people yesterday on TMZ Live. He said that slavery was "a choice," before he backpedaled and said he meant it was mentally a choice. He did the damage, though, and now everybody's jumping on him. We're hearing Kanye is not taking his medication, which explains a lot of his behavior over the last week.

Remember when Kevin Hart got caught cheating, when his wife was pregnant? A video came out with him and a woman in a hotel room, he had no idea it was being recorded, and then he was getting extorted for it... now we know who was blackmailing him-- JT Jackson, a good friend of his who was in the movie Think Like A Man. This guy was good friends with Kevin, but he turned on him and wanted him some money for the sex tape. Kevin is really upset about it.

Kylie Jenner rented out Six Flags Magic Mountain for Travis Scott's birthday, and now they're celebrating in Turks and Caicos. Travis just turned 26 years old. Is this going to be a week long or a month long celebration? His birthday was Monday, so they'll probably be partying it up this weekend, too.

Kylie's ex Tyga owes about a million dollars in back taxes to the federal government, and another $890,000 to the state of California. He better keep rapping and making money, because he owes a lot of cash to the government.

A report came out yesterday that Blac Chyna was pregnant, but TMZ is reporting now that she is not pregnant.

A couple shows have been renewed. Empire has been picked up for another season on Fox, and The Handmaid's Tale will return for a third season on Hulu.

Ellen DeGeneres today had the whole cast of World of Dance on, including Jennifer Lopez. J.Lo looked good, as usual. Ellen asked her about A-Rod and his dancing skills, and J-Lo said he actually dances really well.