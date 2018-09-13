Dirty Laundry: Kendall Jenner Nude Photos Leak Online

Nude pics of Kendall Jenner have leaked online, a bachelor In Paradise break-up, less than a day after the finale airs, and lots more Dirty Laundry... Read all about it.

Kendall Jenner did a photo shoot, and it included naked pictures that got leaked online yesterday. Russell James was the photographer, he's writing a book called Angel for the Victoria's Secret Angels, and somehow her photos got stolen. Everyone is body-shaming the poor girl, saying she's too thin, which is especially ridiculous considering how often the Kardashians get picked on for their injections.

The American Music nominations were announced today, and Blackish star Tracee Ellis Ross was confirmed to be returning as the host. The American Music Awards will air October 9th at 8pm on ABC, just over a month away.

Congratulations to all of the 2018 #AMAs nominees! YOU choose the winners so make sure to vote every -- single -- day. --



Full list of nominees: https://t.co/zFLL0j2f8j pic.twitter.com/EyHhDc1SJW — American Music Awards (@AMAs) September 12, 2018

Last night, the Bachelor in Paradise finale happened, and one of the couples already broke up because somebody was cheating. The finale was filmed two weeks ago, and on that show Jordan Kimball and Jenna Cooper said they were still together (they even asked Chris Harrison to officiate the wedding), but today a text leaked out on Reality Steve about Jenna. She was texting another man, saying all the other guys didn't matter to her, and Jordan doesn't either. She offered to break up with Jordan soon and make it look like a scandal. It seems like Jordan didn't know about it, so he was crushed about it.

Mel B hooked up with Zac Efron in 2017? Multiple sources say it's true, and it happeend after Mel's nasty divorce with Stephen Belafonte.

Henry Cavill might be done as Superman. And Ben Affleck is most likely no longer Batman. So we'll see who's going to replace these two.

Today was exciting #Superman A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on Sep 12, 2018 at 4:23pm PDT

Nicki Minaj said she was donating $25,000 to Geoffrey Owens, the guy from The Cosby Show who was working at Trader Joe's. But she never called him and gave him the money. Geoffrey got some parts out of the story, though, including a guest role on NCIS New Orleans and also Tyler Perry's show The Haves and the Have Nots.

The official list for Dancing With The Stars was announced this morning, including John Schneider, Tinashe, and Grocery Store Joe from The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. You can see the full cast list here.

