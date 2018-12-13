Dirty Laundry: Kendall Jenner Tops Forbes Highest Paid Models List

What other models raked in the most bucks this year? Plus, potentially bad news for Dancing With The Stars fans, another accusation against Les Moonves, and more Dirty Laundry.

Forbes highest paid models list just came out. Chrissy Teigen and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are tied for third place with $11.5 million. Karlie Kloss pulled in $13 million to reach second, but the highest paid model is Kendall Jenner, earning $22 million in the last year.

Dancing With The Stars fans might not be too happy with this. They've announced that it's returning in the fall of 2019, so there won't be a season in March. The show hasn't been doing the greatest in ratings, especially after the last season, and they're saying the season next fall might be the last one.

Cybill Shepherd believes her sitcoms Cybill could have run another five years... but she turned down a proposition from Les Moonves shortly before her show got canceled. She accused Les Moonves of making a move on her back in 1998 when they were out to dinner. She said no thank you and went home with a good friend of hers.

Dax Shepard, who is married to Kristen Bell, might have been caught cheating. Kayti Edwards, the granddaughter of Julie Andrews, is claiming that she had an affair with Dax when he was with Kristen Bell, back when they were dating and about two years into the relationship.

Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld called it quits. They started dating around last February.

Miss USA Sarah Rose Summers got caught on video making fun of fellow Miss Universe contestants, including Miss Cambodia and Miss Vietnam, making fun of their English speaking skills. People are calling her out on it, and saying maybe she shouldn't be in the pageant representing the USA.

Christina Aguilera is going to be performing New Year's Rockin' Eve on ABC in Times Square. She'll be headlining along with Post Malone, New Kids On The Block, Dan + Shay, and Bastille.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation's Season Two finale happens tonight, but they announced today that Season Three is going to happen next summer. We can't wait!

