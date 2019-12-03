Dirty Laundry: Kendall Jenner's Latest Intruder

Kendall Jenner's intruder strikes again... plus, Britney Spears enjoyed her birthday yesterday! And which legendary rock band is Billie Eilish unfamiliar with? More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Kendall Jenner had another intruder at her house. This guy scaled the neighbor's fence and got on her driveway, but was tackled by her security. He said he was collecting signatures to get Donald Trump impeached. He once showed up at one of her other properties, too... so this isn't his first offense.

The battle between the late Casey Kasem's kids and widow is finally settled after five years.

Britney Spears celebrated her birthday with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. (He's 13 years younger than Brit, btw!) They went ice skating and bowling in Miami.

It’s my Bday Bitches ---------- A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Dec 2, 2019 at 7:02pm PST

Billie Eilish was on Jimmy Kimmel Live... and she didn't know who Van Halen was. She was getting backlash, but Eddie's son is coming to her defense.

