Dirty Laundry: Kid Rock Shades Taylor Swift

Kid Rock attacked Taylor Swift on Twitter this morning... he doesn't like her career or her politics. He's a Donald Trump supporter and he said she'd do just about anything sexual to get a movie role. Meanwhile, there's rumors going around Taylor's fandom that she's engaged.

Will Ferrell was on a bunch of the late night talk shows as his beloved character, Ron Burgandy!

Charlie Sheen's ex, Brooke Mueller, checked herself into a trauma center.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are buying a house together!

