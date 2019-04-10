Dirty Laundry: Kim Kardashian, Attorney at Law?

Kim Kardashian is studying to be a lawyer, and plans to take the bar exam in 2022! Plus, J.Lo breaks her silence over Jose Canseco's rumors that A-Rod is cheating, Oprah and Prince Harry team up for a new TV project, and more in the latest Dirty Laundry.

Kim Kardashian wants to be a lawyer, and she plans on taking the bar exam by 2022. She's supposedly starting a four year apprenticeship at a San Francisco law firm. Did you know you don't need to go to law school to become a licensed lawyer? All you need to do is study and pass the bar exam. Good luck with that, Kim!

Jennifer Lopez has responded to Jose Canseco's accusations that A-Rod is cheating with Jose's ex-wife. She made an appearance on a New York City radio morning show, and said she doesn't care what Jose says. Jose's ex-wife Jessica denies ever hooking up with A-Rod, so J.Lo's not really that concerned about it. She also said she and A-Rod haven't planned the wedding yet, since they just got engaged.

Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin's wife, confirmed that she had a miscarriage. Very sad news for them.

Prince Harry and Oprah are getting together as executive producers for a new series on Apple TV. The Duke of Sussex and Oprah are producing a series about mental illness and mental wellness, which will be part of the Apple TV streaming service coming in 2020. They're trying to inspire viewers to be honest and have a conversation about their struggles that everybody faces every day.

Chip and Joanna Gaines are getting their own TV network next year. It was announced today they're going to replace Discovery's DIY Network next summer, and they're going to star in a new show themselves, too. They have great chemistry on camera, so hopefully the new show will be another good watch.

Mark your calendars-- Bachelor in Paradise is coming July 29th.