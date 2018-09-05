Dirty Laundry: Kim Kardashian Goes To Washington (Again)

Kim Kardashian West is at it again, and scored another victory for prison reform. Plus, The Bobby Brown Story makes waves and more in the Dirty Laundry!

Kim Kardashian West returned to the White House looking for criminal justice reform, and trying to help somebody get out of prison for a life sentence for a drug violation. Apparently, she did it, because Chris Young, who was thrown in jail for the rest of his life on a third strike conviction drug offense, has been freed. He had already served about ten years. Kim had previously managed to get Alice Marie Johnson's sentence back in June, so Kim's on a real roll with the Trump administration.

Twitter blew up last night before and after BET aired their special The Bobby Brown Story. The special claimed Bobby was getting busy with Janet Jackson before he married Whitney, and she was getting busy with him right before she married Renee, her back up dancer. The show also said Bobby cheated on Whitney, got her and another woman pregnant, but Whitney lost the baby. Is it true, or is it not? The special concludes tomorrow night.

It looks like Ben Affleck and Playboy model Shauna Sexton are still together, even though he's in rehab. He was spotted yesterday going back to his house, along with his sober coach, and Shauna was there waiting for him. Jennifer Garner is not happy with Shawna being at the house, and it seems like the rehab isn't too happy with it, either.

Vanilla Ice was one of more than 500 passengers aboard the double decker plane from Dubai to JFK that had to be quarantined. Over a hundred people got sick, and they took crew members and passengers to the hospital from the airport. Vanilla Ice was on the second deck... apparently most of the people that got sick were on the lower deck.

Dancing With The Stars is coming back September 24th, and we know the first contestant. Nancy McKeon, who played Jo on The Facts Of Life.

Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle company Goop has agreed to pay a $145,000 settlement after it was accused of making unscientific claims regarding some of their products. Does that include the jade egg you're supposed to stick where the sun don't shine?

