Dirty Laundry: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Try To Rescue ASAP Rocky

Can the power couple get ASAP Rocky out of jail in Sweden? Plus, a criminal charge against Kevin Spacey has been dropped, Bill Gates loses the title of richest person in the world, and more Dirty Laundry!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are trying to help out ASAP Rocky, who is in jail in Sweden for an aggravated assault charge. They're not letting him go, so Kim K.-- with the encouragement of her husband-- contact Jared Kushner, Donald Trump's son in law, to get the wheels moving and help get ASAP out of prison. Kim tends to get things done lately, so we'll see what happens.

The criminal sex assault case against Kevin Spacey has been dropped. Spacey's lawyers wanted to look at the accuser's cell phone from the early morning of July 8, 2016, when this alleged incident happened. He apparently erased a lot of stuff on there, and authorities told him if he wasn't telling the truth, he could get himself in a lot of trouble. He pleaded the fifth against self incrimination, so the prosecutors in Massachusetts dropped the case altogether. So Spacey is off on that one, but there are many more allegations he still has to face.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry officially have a new foundation, and now we know the name-- Sussex Royal: the Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very fancy!

Mariah Carey said you won't catch her taking part in the Face App challenge. Mariah, of course, never mentions her age in public. But honestly, after some of the results we got with Face App, we can't blame her for avoiding it!

Bill Gates is no longer the world's richest person. French billionaire Bernard Arnault topped Gates by one billion. He's worth $108 billion, and he runs Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, and Givenchy under the LVMH business empire.

Do you want to spend $136 to spend a night in the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile? Well now you can! Although Gina would rather spend a night in the windmill in Greece, where Hannah from The Bachelorette had some fun... that only costs $56, according to AirBNB.

