Dirty Laundry: Kim Kardashian Made It Happen

Kim Kardashian successfully freed prisoner/ grandmother Alice Marie Johnson, plus details on the tragic death of Kate Spade and more in today's Dirty Laundry...

Kim Kardashian did it! She met with President Trump last week about prison reform, and also tried to get a woman freed from jail. She's a grandmother named Alice Marie Johnson, and it worked. Johnson had been sentenced to 20 years behind bars, and they said she was a model citizen. Her warden, her case manager, and her vocational training instructor all wrote letters on her behalf, and she is out. Her sentence has been withdrawn and she is free. Good for her!

Kim actually called Alice to tell her the good news... wonder if we'll be seeing this on Keeping Up With The Kardashians?

TMZ is now reporting that Kate Spade's husband was not in the apartment, because they've been separated for a few months, though he was living nearby. They're saying she was depressed over business problems and the separation, and she was drinking a lot because he wanted a divorce and she didn't.

Kate's suicide note was addressed to her 13-year-old daughter which said "Bea - I have always loved you. This is not your fault. Ask Daddy!" That poor kid...

If you're a Bruce Springsteen fan, you'll probably want to tune in, because he's going to perform at the Tony Awards live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City 8pm on CBS. The Awards are hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban.

Today is Sex in the City's 20th anniversary! The first episode aired twenty years ago today.

Mark Wahlberg was in Springfield yesterday, touring the MGM Grand (and GINA WASN'T THERE!!!). It seems like he might be considering opening a burger joint at the new casino, because he was spotted wearing a hard hat while he was walking around. Is there a Wahlburgers coming to Springfield?...