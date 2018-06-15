Dirty Laundry: Kim Kardashian Met Alice Johnson

Kim K met the woman she helped free from prison! Plus, a Bachelorette contestant's prior arrest slipped through the cracks! More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Kim Kardashian met the woman whom she helped free from prison. Alice Johnson had served 21 years for a non-violent drug possession with no parole! Kim felt she did more than enough time. They were on the Today Show. Kim had met with Trump to get the pardon, but she initially tried to set it up through Ivanka. It took seven months... and Alice had no idea who Kim even was! Alice plans to help others with similar cases.

Kim Kardashian West opened up about her ‘mission’ to free Alice Johnson in an exclusive interviewhttps://t.co/6sKcNonXrn — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 14, 2018

Conor McGregor appeared in court today over that bus attack case... remember he threw a handtruck threw a bus window? He'll be back in court next month.

Conor McGregor makes a statement after his brief court hearing #UFC pic.twitter.com/upL6V2rED2 — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) June 14, 2018

They tried to disguise Christina Aguilera's voice on The Tonight Show to surprise fans and busk at a NYC subway station!

Sadly, NeNe Leakes' husband Greg is battling cancer. We're sending our love and prayers!

#RHOA's NeNe Leakes Reveals Husband Gregg Has Cancer: 'The Fight Begins' https://t.co/tW3H4HE0Qb — People (@people) June 13, 2018

And there's an assault and battery charge against a contestant on this season's The Bachelorette! Lincoln was arrested in 2016 and they didn't pick it up until it was too late. Hmm, how'd they let this slide? They say Lincoln lied to them and that the company they use to run background checks missed his arrest. He's expected to register as a sex offender!