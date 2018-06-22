Dirty Laundry: Kim Kardashian Returns To Paris

Kim Kardashian is NOT celebrating #NationalSelfieDay, Tommy Lee wants to bury the hatchet with his son, and more in today's Dirty Laundry.

It's the first day of summer, but it's also #NationalSelfieDay, and one person is known for selfies, Kim Kardashian, said she doesn't take them anymore... they take up too much of her time.

Kim's in Paris right now, for the first time since 2016, when she was robbed for $10 million worth of jewelry. She's there for Paris Fashion Week.

My return to Paris https://t.co/8to4rseBX4 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 22, 2018

Tommy Lee is getting married on Valentine's Day next year, and he's going to send an invite to his son Brandon, even though they've been fighting online. Tommy said the reason why he's been fighting with Brandon on Twitter is because his own son has blocked his calls and e-mails.

Cops investigating Kate Spade's suicide found a variety of anxiety meds at the death scene, but they're saying there were no illegal drugs inside. Kate's funeral is today in Kansas City. Many of her classmates from the class of 1981 are there attending. Kate's father died yesterday, as well.

It's been revealed Blac Chyna dumped her 18-year-old boyfriend, because he was direct messaging other girls, hanging out with them... and she thinks he even got another girl pregnant, while they were dating.

MTV is going to be rebooting a few TV shows, including Daria, the cult classic spinoff of Beavis and Butt-head. The Real World is also coming back.