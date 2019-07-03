Dirty Laundry: Kim Kardashian Scores Big Payday In Court

Kim Kardashian gets richer, Kylie Jenner gets some new wheels, and people feel ripped off by Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop summit. Get the full story in today's Dirty Laundry!

Kim Kardashian just won $2.7 million in a lawsuit. A comoany was using her likeness and also ripping off her clothes. They were making cheaper versions of her outfits and using her name, too.

Kylie Jenner just bought a $450,000 2019 Rolls Royce. She has a huge collection of cars.

Channing Tatum had to get a restraining order against a woman who was squatting at his house for 10 days. He was out of town and a woman broke in, lived in his place for 10 days, when one of his assistants found her. He asked for restraining orders for himself, his soon-to-be ex-wife, their child, and also his new girlfriend Jessie J. The judge said no for Jessie J.

People are upset, and some want their money back, over a product sold by Gwyneth Paltrow's company Goop. A wellness summit package Gwyneth hosted in England cost $5,700, and the hotels were very overpriced. People found out they had to spend $1,600 for hotel rooms for the two nights, even though rooms normally started at just $250 a night. Apparently, people couldn't even get near Gwyneth because she had so much security on her. They claim it was a weekend of Goop sales pitches, and zero personal time with Gwyneth. Sounds like a total waste of money.