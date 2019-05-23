Dirty Laundry: Kim Kardashian Trademarks Psalm's Name

All the Kardashian kids' names are trademarked? Apparently so! Plus, Lamar Odom recalls a wild night, Dennis Rodman might have slapped a guy at his birthday party, and lots more Dirty Laundry.

Under her company, Kim Kardashian has filed for trademark protection for her son Psalm's name. She has apparently done this for all her kids, in case they come out with a brand in the future.

Kim is being criticized, though, because of a photo she posted putting her son to bed in his crib, along with blankets and padding... people are saying that he could die from SIDS. Hopefully all the extra stuff in the crib was just for the photo opp.

Psalm West pic.twitter.com/F0elQd1cJq — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 17, 2019

Lamar Odom's new book Darkness to Light is out now. He writes about partying and doing drugs back in 2012, while he was with Khloe. He had a bunch of strippers in his room, when Khloe busted in along with her mom, Kris Jenner! He recalls Khloe started beating one of the strippers.

Dennis Rodman allegedly slapped a man at his own birthday party in Florida last week. On May 17th, Rodman held a big party at the Buddha Sky Bar and things got out of hand. Rodman, unprovoked, turned around and smacked a 30-year-old guy named Jeff Soulouque in the face. The witness to the incident was named David Lee Roth (not the one from Van Halen, though). Could this get any stranger? Soulouque went to the hospital, and said he had a corneal abrasion. He filed a police report with the cops the next day.

It looks like the Real Housewives of New Jersey's Joe Giudice is going to get to stay in the US for now. He's allowed to stay while he fights his deportation case, although he's not allowed to go home during the preceedings.

Mama June had an intervention with her family at her sister's house. It reportedly happened last month, but now it's coming out and it's going to be on their TV show, From Not To Hot: The Road To Intervention (airing Friday night on WE tv). She's in such a bad place... her teeth are all broken, she collapses in the episode, and her daughter Honey Boo Boo is crying because she wants to move back home, instead of living with her older sister.

Video of The Cheating, The Lies &amp; The Cops! What Really Happened? | Mama June: From Not to Hot

Mama June is living in a casino right now with her boyfriend. They're trying to tell her to get rid of this guy, but it's falling on deaf ears right now. It's a really sad story.

This Dirty Laundry is presented by UConn Health.