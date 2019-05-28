Dirty Laundry: Kit Harington In Rehab In CT

We now know why the Game of Thrones star was spotted in Connecticut. Plus, the Spice Girls' tour gets off to a rough start, Iggy Azalea has nude photos leaked, and more in today's Dirty Laundry.

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow, secretly checked into rehab for stress and alcohol abuse right here in Connecticut. It looks like he's been there for about a month now, and they're saying he checked in weeks before the finale aired. That explains why he was recently seen in RJ Julia Booksellers in Madison, because that's where he's been.

The Spice Girls kicked off their big tour on Friday in Dublin, and people are complaining already. The sound was apparently awful, and audiences could hear the band, but they couldn't hear the girls singing or interacting. The stadium they played at last night had a retractable roof which was open for some reason, and people were leaving because they were getting rained on.

Ginger Spice is now completely clothed, as well. She's married to a very rich man, and some are saying he doesn't want her showing anything off on stage.

Nude photos of Iggy Azalea were leaked without her consent on Sunday. She posed for the photos, but the photographer is claiming he left his camera unattended and that's how the photos leaked.

Lamar Odom is promoting his book, and now he's claiming that the owner of the infamous Las Vegas brothel where he OD'ed was actually trying to kill him. Lamar claims that either Dennis Hof (who has passed away since) or one of his workers tried to poison him on the day he overdosed, and said he didn't do any drugs that day.

Amazon's Jeff Bezos's wife MacKenzie walked away in the divorce with $37 billion, and she is going to donate $17 billion to the Giving Pledge, which involves billionaires giving away a lot of their money. Melinda and Bill Gates are giving $46 billion, Warren Buffett is giving $45 billion... people are saying Jeff Bezos was basically the only billionaire to not sign the pledge.

Weekend Box Office:

Video of Aladdin - Official Trailer

3. Avengers: Endgame ($17.2 million)

2. John Wick Chapter Three: Parabellum ($24.6 million)

1. Aladdin ($90.4 million)