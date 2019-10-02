Kylie and Travis have split! Plus, R. Kelly tries to get out of jail citing health issues, while two Jersey Shore boys are doing another spinoff. More in Gina J's Dirty Laundry!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have split! They started dating in April 2017, but they're reportedly taking a break... they've gone through this before, so maybe they'll get back together. They share daughter, Stormi.

Beyonce's dad, Mathew Knowles, was on GMA this morning talking about how he has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Less than 1% cases of breast cancer diagnoses are men.

R. Kelly's lawyer is trying to get him out of jail... R. Kelly was complaining about all sorts of ailments like a hernia, anxiety, and hand pain, but a judge said NOPE, he's a flight risk. So, in jail he remains. Also, he claims he's broke, but he's getting hundreds of thousands of dollars in royalties.

Justin Bieber bought himself a $50k watch as a wedding gift for himself.

Jersey Shore's Pauly D and Vinny had a dating show called Double Shot of Love. They're not doing another season, but they are doing another spinoff -- in Vegas!

Wanna ring in 2020 with the Jonas Brothers? They're doing a show in Miami! It's $300 for a "cheap" ticket and up to $50k for a VIP table... wow!