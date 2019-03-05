Dirty Laundry: Kylie Jenner, Youngest Billionaire

Kylie Jenner is the world's youngest billionaire! Plus, comedian Matt Rife has advice for Pete Davidson, Sammi Sweetheart gets engaged, and more!

It's official-- Kylie Jenner is now the world's youngest billionaire. The 21-year-old beat out Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, who became a billionaire at 23. We still don't buy the whole "self-made" thing though. Social networks have worked very well in Kylie's favor. She started her Kylie cosmetic line in 2015, and four years later she's a billionaire.

No matter how beautiful she is, or how successful she is, her man is still flirting with other women on Instagram. Travis Scott was reportedly flirting with other women on Instagram. He shut down his account to prove his love, but it's back up again.

Comedian Matt Rife is warning Pete Davidson about Kate Beckinsale, and he's telling him to run. Matt dated Kate for a while in 2017, and he told Pete to "buckle up for a complicated ride." Matt was 21 when he dated her, and she was 43 at the time. Guess she really likes them young.

Engagement news! Jersey Shore's Sammi Sweetheart got engaged to her boyfriend Christian Biscardi after dating for two years. She's the one that dated Ronnie.

Yesterday, report said Real Housewives of New Jersey's Danielle Staub was not getting married, that she broke up with the guy she was engaged to, but last night and Danielle posted on Twitter a video of her with the guy, fiance Oliver Maier, and she said they're still together. But here-s the new catch-- he sounded like he didn't even want to be there!